Robert Joseph (Joe) Foltz was born on September 29, 1927 to Edward Joseph Foltz and Ethel (Van Dyke) Foltz. He went to be with the Lord July 17, 2021. His father passed away when he was a baby and he was raised by his mother in Abilene and Topeka.
He attended McKinley Grade School and Abilene Jr. High until his mother transferred to Topeka in 1939. He attended Topeka High School where he excelled in basketball and track, and was a lifelong sports fan.
In 1944, Joe enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in the Pacific aboard the destroyer McCaffery.
After the war, Joe enjoyed playing basketball on the Navy team, traveling to various college campuses and occasionally to Mexico. When his enlistment was up he returned to his favorite place and farmed with his uncle Herman and aunt Laura Felbush.
On August 21 1949, Joe was united in marriage to Donna Mae Ming in Abilene, and to this union nine children were born. Donna unexpectedly passed away on November 17, 1963. Joe was active in the New Basel Church where he served as a Deacon.
He helped organize the Rural Center Ball Club where all nine children played ball. He was on the Rural Center school board when the school was organized and built. Joe drove a school bus, helped his children with their projects at the Holland Sunflower 4-H Club, and enjoyed their fair projects each summer. Joe also farmed, raised registered Angus cattle, buffalo, hogs, chickens, peacocks, goats, horses and pigeons.
On October 19, 1969 Joe was united in marriage to Naoma Schmutz Heller, and she and her four children joined his family.
In 1985, Joe started a Calf Care Center with his son Gary, and eventually turned the farm and cattle business over to him in 2004. Joe and Naoma then moved from the farm to Abilene in 2013.
Joe is survived by his wife Naoma, children; Kathy (Ron) Lehnerz, Arizona, Edward (Marilyn),Abilene Stan, Abilene Jody Ford, Arizona Peggy Swanson, Salina Casey (Jane),Abilene Gary (Deb),Abilene Lauri (Harold) Terry, Salina Sherri (James) Hedstrom, Chapman Sally (Dave) Eshelman, Topeka Randy (Kris) Heller, Chapman Ron (Nancy) Heller, Abilene Bruce (Penni) Heller, St. John, 34 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren, his sister Jane Tharp from Topeka, sister in law Clarine Robson, Abilene, brother in law Glen Holt, Seattle Washington, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Danner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday July 22 from 6-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at New Basel Church south of Abilene on Friday July 23 at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow at the Abilene Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New Basel Church or Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County in Joe’s memory. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
