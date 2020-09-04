Robert D. Hoffman Sr., 92, of Navarre passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. He was born August 11, 1928 in Abilene, the son of Earl and Vera (Poland) Hoffman.
He attended the local Chapman School District and graduated from DCCHS in 1946. On June 8, 1950 he was united in marriage to Mary L Neises in Oxford, Kansas. She preceded him in death June 26, 2012. He farmed around the Navarre/Hope area.
Robert is survived by his sons Bob Jr., and his wife Kay of Hope, Ray and his wife Kathy of Abilene and Rick and his wife Laura of Hope, daughters Kathy Sulzman of Hays and Mary Blackwell of Abilene, 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, brother-in-laws John Neises, Dave Black, sister-in-laws Reva Hoffman, Betty and husband Maynard Smith, Vivian and husband Truman Ward, Beverly and husband Don Scobee, Leola Neises and Jeannie Nunemaker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Mary Louise, and grandchildren Melinda Kay and Seth Lynn Hoffman.
Graveside Services for Robert will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Navarre City Cemetery with Pastor Erik Graefe officiating. Friends may come by Danner Funeral Home anytime Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to view and sign the register book and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the Chapman Athletic Scholarship or to New Basel Church. Memorials may be sent in care of Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.