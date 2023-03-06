Robert H. Marston passed away on March 1st at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan at the age of 85. He was born at his home in rural Abilene April 23, 1937 the son of Samuel and Minnie (Lantz).
He attended a one room school, Pleasant Valley, for his grade school years and then graduated from Dickinson County High School in 1955.
Robert married Sheila (Brott) Marston on April 23, 1960 and they established their home in Noble township. They had four children Deborah, Douglas, Dawn and infant daughter Darla.
Robert farmed the land where they lived since 1952 until his death. He grew up in the Scherer Memorial Lutheran Church in Chapman until he was married. He was a member of the Alida Cooperative Parish Church where he served as the Lay Leader and Sunday School Superintendent for several years. Robert worked for JC Livestock for 20 years. His favorite thing in life was his children and grandchildren as they told him of their life experiences.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Grace McGhghy, and his infant daughter, Darla. Bob is survived by Sheila, his wife of 62 years, his daughter Deborah Kretsch (Peter) his son Douglas Marston(Peggy)and daughter, Dawn Crumly(Tim). His brother William Marston (Nancy) of Jewell Kansas. Grandchild, Kaitlin DeJong, Connor Sparks, Keenan Sparks, Lauren Crumly Taylor, Neal Crumly, Megan Crumly and four great grandchildren Harper Sparks, CharLee Smith, Juniper Smith, and Carter Joy DeJong. Many nieces of nephews and several great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at the Alida Upland Cooperative Parish March 7 at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be at the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel in Chapman from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Memorials will be to the Alida Church and Shriners or St Judes.
