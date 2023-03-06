Robert H. Marston

Robert H. Marston passed away on March 1st at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan at the age of 85. He was born at his home in rural Abilene April 23, 1937 the son of Samuel and Minnie (Lantz).

He attended a one room school, Pleasant Valley, for his grade school years and then graduated from Dickinson County High School in 1955.

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.