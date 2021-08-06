Robert Gordan Linder was born January 20, 1927, to Emil and Martha (Schoemaker) Linder at the family home on the farm in Banner Township, Dickinson County, Kansas. He passed August 2, 2021.
Family will gather with friends on Monday, August 9 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, Abilene. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 10 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Durham, Kansas. He will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Cemetery District #4.
He lived a life focused on family, faith and farm. He attended a one-room school near home, two years at the Elmo school and graduated from Hope High School in 1945.
Robert enlisted in the US Army Air Corp in October 1944 and after graduation entered active service in July 1945. He served in the US Army Air Corp during World War II working with experimental helicopters. He returned to the family farm when his military service ended in 1946.
Robert married in 1949 and had four children. In 1965, Robert married Leola (Druse) Schmidt and were joined by her two children. Two more children followed.
A lifetime farmer and rancher, Robert was a member of the Hope community for 94 years. Robert was known for his quick wit and a sly wink of his eye.
Robert was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Dickinson County. For many years, he served as treasurer and trustee. When the church closed, he attended the First Baptist Church of Durham, Kansas. For 26 years he served as a trustee for Banner Township.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Leola, and children: Dwight (Debbie) Linder of Topeka, Kansas, Denise (Bruce) Wilson of Arlington, Texas, Darla Linder of Arlington, Texas, Marty (Eunice) Schmidt of Le Mars, Iowa, Nancy (Dave) Lorson of Hope, Kansas, Tom (Debbie) Linder of Hope, Kansas, and Roberta “Bo” (Robert) Swanson of Emporia, Kansas, 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Albert, Wilfred, and Raymond Linder, sisters Edna Falen and Arlene Kosanke, daughter Dawn Linder, and great-grandson Gage Lorson.
Family suggests memorials be given to Hospice of Dickinson County and American Heart Association. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
