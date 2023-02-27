Robert E. Duddy, age 90, left this world Saturday Feb. 18 surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 21, 1932, in Elmo, Kansas to John and Margeret (Brickner) Duddy. Robert married Carolyn McElfresh May 18, 1963 in Abilene. Due to renovations of the St. Andrews Church, the couple said their vows in the school’s cafeteria and would have been married 60 years this May.
Robert served his country in the Korean War then returned to serve an additional 30 years in civil service at Fort Riley. He enjoyed a good bargain and especially liked it when his family had use for one of his finds.
Robert is survived by his wife, Carolyn and their children; Patrick Duddy and Brenda (David Rikard) Gunder; grandson Paul Gunder and grandniece Destiny (Tim) McGaha.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Francis and Charles; sisters Dorothy, Catherine, and Irene.
A graveside service will be held Saturday March 4 at 1 p.m. at the Mount Saint Joseph Cemetery in Abilene.
An expression of sympathy can be made in honor of Robert Duddy at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 311 S. Buckeye Ave, Abilene, KS, 67410.
