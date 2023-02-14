Robert Delane Nelson, 77, entered eternal rest Feb. 9. He was born May 19, 1945 to Dowd and Mary Ethel Nelson (Moser) in Matthews, North Carolina. Robert graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the class of 1963. In October 1964, at the age of 19, he enlisted in the United States Army as a 76Z Supply Soldier. He offered his service to his country for 22 years serving at multiple duty stations to include Korea and Fort Riley, Kansas. As a proud and patriotic soldier, he quickly rose in the ranks and was promoted above his peers. During his time in service, Robert received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Award, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon with four devices, Meritorious Service Award with Oak leaf, Army Commendation Medal with 2nd Oak leaf, six Good Conduct Medals, and qualified expert with his weapon, the M16 rifle. After years of exemplary service, Robert retired from the US Army in January 1986 where he was the First Sergeant of HHC Platoon, 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley.
In 1967 Robert married Patricia Wood, and to this union two children were born: Robert Nelson II and Teresa Nelson. They later divorced. In 1977, Robert married Patsy Lamb and also had two children: Tonya Fisher and Rebecca Allen. They later divorced.
