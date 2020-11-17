Robert 'Bob' Dahl

Robert Eugene “Bob” Dahl, 93, Peoria, Ariz., was called to his eternal home on Nov. 6, 2020. He was born March 24, 1927 in Garnett, Kan., the son of Carl Hansel Dahl and May (Sheldon) Dahl.
Bob was always a hard worker. As an eighth grader, he arose at 3 a.m. to throw newspapers from his bicycle. He worked on paint gangs and was a soda jerk. He helped his father build houses, becoming a competent carpenter while still a teenager.
Bob was drafted in March 1945 and sent to Camp Hood, Tex. After basic training, most of this buddies were sent to Europe for the Occupation. Because Bob could type, he was sent to the Records Department of the Armored School at Fort Knox.
After his honorable discharge, he returned home and enrolled in architectural engineering at Kansas State University.
Bob received a B.S. in Architectural Engineering in 1951 and an M.S. in Engineering in 1954 after which he went into industry in Salina, Kan., doing structural engineering for two companies.
He accepted a position with the A.L. Duckwall Stores, Co., Abilene, Kan., where he was instrumental in their expansion program into Colorado and New Mexico.
Bob and Charlotte Laing were united in marriage at the First Presbyterian Church in Abilene, Kan., on August 25, 1951.
In 1976, Bob was appointed as assistant professor of architectural engineering and construction science at Kansas State University. He was promoted to department head in 1980 and served in that capacity until he retired in 1991.
An avid fisherman, Bob drove to Canada for many years to catch the big ones. He took his friends and family and served as the camp cook. He also loved the game of golf and played the famous courses in Scotland about which he had always dreamed.
A believer in public service, Bob was a volunteer on an accreditation team that visited universities to evaluate their engineering programs. As an elder in the Presbyterian Church, he chaired two building committees: one for a new church and one for a large addition.
Bob is survived by his wife Charlotte of 69 years, their daughter Carolyn (Greg) Calgary, Canada, their son Robert Jeffrey, Phoenix, Ariz., their son Michael Eugene (Diane), Sarasota, Fla., and three grandchildren Davis Rees, Julia Rees and Harrison Dahl.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Raymond and his sisters Helen and Thelma.
Contributions in Bob’s name may be made to the Scholarship Committee, Desert Palms Presbyterian Church, 1345 W. Stardust Blvd., Sun City West, AZ 85375.
