It is with deepest sorrow that we announce our beloved River Wilson Millner passed away on October 3, 2021. He was born in Abilene, KS to David and Chalsea Millner on January 7, 1995.
He graduated from Abilene high school in 2013, and proudly worked as a chef de cuisine at the Salina Country Club.
River’s greatest passions were cooking, reading and skateboarding. Rain or shine, summer heat or icy winter days, you would find River skating in his free time. He was not only passionate about it, but incredibly talented as well.
River possessed a kind and loving heart, and loved his family dearly. All who knew River soon learned that he was a gentle soul and a good friend.
He was preceded in death by his papa Ed Scheele, and Uncle Adam Millner. River is survived by his parents David Millner and Chalsea Millner; best friend and brother Killian Millner and wife Sheridan; sister Zoe Millner; Grandparents Shirley Wilson, Charlie Wilson, Dick and Marita Millner, Linda and Russell Neely, Aunt Jill and Uncle Steve Lang; Uncle Chad and Aunt Becky Wilson; cousins Olivia and Ava Crist; River is also survived by many more family members and friends who will miss his company and infectious smile.
A memorial service has been planned for 1:00 pm on Friday October 8th 2021 at the first United Methodist Church in Abilene, with graveside services to follow at the Abilene Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the River Millner Memorial Fund. This service will follow Covid protocols. For online condolences contact Roselawn at www.roselawnsalina.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.