Rita Darlene Gilbreath, 78, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at the Riverview Estates in Marquette, Kansas with family at her bedside.
She was born Sept. 18, 1942 in Abilene, Kansas. Rita was raised by her mother Arlea Monroe and stepfather Gilbert Monroe in Dickinson County. Her father was George Nunn of Stockton, Kansas.
Survivors are daughters Sharon K. and husband Michael LaOrange of Salina, Kansas, and Anita D. and husband Jeremy Hinkle of Leonardville, Kansas, son Michael M. and wife Sue Gilbreath of Olathe, Kansas, grandchildren Melissa Baxter and husband Matthew of Morganville, Kansas, Crystal Carson and husband Michael of White City, Kansas, Mikaela Gilbreath of Olathe, Kansas, Taryn Gilbreath of Olathe, Kansas, Jacob Hinkle of Leonardville, Kansas, and Joshua Hinkle of Leonardville, Kansas and great-grandchildren Joseph Carson, Gavin Carson, August Carson, Lawson Carson, and Irie Carson of White City, Kansas, and Anna Baxter and Ryan Baxter of Morganville, Kansas.She was preceded in death by her mother Arlea Monroe, stepfather Gilbert Monroe, her father George Nunn and her former husband Henry Gilbreath.
Funeral services for immediate family are at the Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro, Kansas at 10 a.m. with graveside service for extended family and friends following at 11:30 a.m. at the Abilene cemetery in Abilene, Kansas, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The family of Rita Gilbreath suggests memorials to Alzheimer Disease Association may be sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063.
Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com.
