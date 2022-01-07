SOLOMON - Ricky Lee Singleton, 63, passed away peacefully in his home in Solomon, Kansas, on Monday, January 3, 2022, after a courageous battle with leukemia. Ricky is survived by his wife, Paula; his children, Kasey Hanney (Devin) and Kirstie Withrow (Joey); his brother, Ron Jones (Fran); his grandchild, Scarlett Withrow; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends that will honor his memory by living their life to the fullest.
If you were blessed to know Ricky, you know that he had an ornery soul and a heart of gold that was filled with stories, deep conversations, and witty comments that made you laugh, blush or even left you speechless. He was a rodeo clown and then became a truck driver for several years. His journey across the US at both professions allowed him to take several walks of life and meet some of the greatest friends along the way. It was the simplest things in life like traveling, riding his motorcycle to rallies, cruising around in his Mustang, going to concerts, and spending quality time with his wife and family that made his life complete until the very end. His charismatic and genuine personality will be missed by many, and this world will never be the same without him here with us.
In accordance to his wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life to honor his memory. The family will release details of the gathering at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N Eighth St, Salina, Kansas 67401.
