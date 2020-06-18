Ricky Lee Copenhaver, 65, of Borger, Texas, formerly of Abilene passed away May 8, 2020.
He was born May 30, 1954 in Abilene, Kansas, the son of Doris Sims and stepfather Kenny Sims.
On April 24, 1976 he was united in marriage to Sherry Sleeman in Abilene. She preceded him in death Feb. 18, 1998.
Ricky served in the National Guard, and later worked at Alco Warehouse, Eisenhower Center as a janitor, Midco Plastics and worked on the greyhound farm.
Ricky is survived by son Doug Copenhaver (Ashley) of Hillsboro, daughter Amy Branscom (Corey) of Hutchinson, grandchildren Gunner Copenhaver, Cory Orr (Trinity), Cassandra Copenhaver-Bowers (Kody), Jasmine Copenhaver of Hillsboro, Tyler Branscom of Hutchinson and Lilly Neiman and great-grandson Ayden Bowers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and siblings.
The family has chosen cremation. A graveside memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Abilene City Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Ricky Lee Copenhaver memorial fund. Memorials may be dropped off at the funeral home or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.