Rick, devoted husband and loving dad, fell asleep in Jesus on the afternoon of September 7, 2021. He lost his battle with COVID-19 but was given victory over sin, death, and the devil through Jesus.
His loved ones rejoice that he is with Christ and reunited with his first wife of 28 years, Tina, who preceded him in death in 2005, as well as his older brother, Bob, and his parents, Robert and Charlene, and brother-in-law, David.
He is survived here on earth by his wife of 13 years, Pam; kids, Karl (Kendra), Kory (Cara), Kristen (Jeff), and stepson, Paul; grandchildren, Sam, June, Lucy, Ruben, Kye, Iris, and Ezra; siblings, Ron (Sarah), Randy (Jodi), Joni, Keri, Kristi, John; sisters-in-law, Wanda, Betty (Dan), Kathy (Matt), Debbie (Warren); brother-in-law, Darrell (Diane); father-in-law, Joe (Dottie); and many beloved extended family members and brothers and sisters in Christ.
Rick will be remembered as a one-of-a-kind masterpiece of a loving Creator, a genuine, gentle, humble, selfless, humorous, quirky, joyful, conscientious, creative man.
He spent countless hours in his shop, with his camera, or at his computer designing and crafting tangible expressions of his simple and profound faith in God that he shared across his lifetime with people in his community and even around the world.
He was known to flamboyantly dance across the living floor singing in his best falsetto to any number of classic rock tunes.
He was a Lazarus, found dead on the side of the road on April 25, 2010; brought back to life by the Great Physician working through skilled medical staff and given more than a decade of bonus years, which he lived with a heightened sense of purpose and mission to all he encountered.
He was an extreme pedestrian, who completed a walk across Kansas three times.
“Grace” was more to Rick than a theological construct; it was the very air he breathed. When asked how he was, he would often respond “better than I deserve,” and he strove to treat everyone else better than they deserved for Jesus’ sake.
Rick would want YOU to know you matter and are dearly loved by the One who made you.
A visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm Friday, November 26, at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS. Private inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A celebration of life will take place at 11am Saturday, November 27, at Abilene Brethren in Christ Church 1005 N Buckeye Ave. Abilene, KS.
The family asks that everyone wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Rick’s name by writing checks to Abilene Brethren in Christ Church and putting “Wednesday Dinner Fund” in the memo line. Thank you for remembering Rick by contributing to something about which he was very passionate and involved!
To leave a message for his family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.