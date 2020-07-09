Richard C. “Rich” Murnahan, 55, of Mayview, died June 25, 2020 at the Centerpoint Medical Center.
Rich was born July 20, 1964 in Abilene, KS. He grew up in Abilene and then attended Chadron State College, in Chadron, NE, on a baseball scholarship.
After college, he moved to Lake Tahoe, NV, where he worked at Harrah’s Casino for 12 years. He transferred to the Harrah’s in Kansas City, where he met his future wife, Shawn Knapp, in 1997.
They were married on Sept. 4, 1999 at her family farm. They purchased the family business, Signs by L&J, in 2000 and have operated it ever since. The business had them on the road, out of state, for 3-4 months of the year.
They made friends, and continued those friendships, in the towns that they traveled to year after year. Rich loved baseball, golf and hunting. But family was his true passion. Family gatherings and vacations were most important to him.
He helped coach their daughter Taylor’s softball team. She was home-schooled and she traveled with them on their business trips. The three of them were very close. She was his pride and joy.
Rich is preceded in death by a sister Tanya Renee Tallyn.
He is survived by his wife Shawn and daughter Taylor of the home, brother Jason Murnahan (Denise) of Abilene, KS, parents Bob and Sondra Murnahan of Abilene, KS, nephews Cody, Trevor, Dalton and Hayden Knapp, niece Maddy Murnahan and great-nephew Paul Knapp.
Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Kaiser~Wiegers Funeral Home.
Memorial services will follow at 10:30 am, officiated by Dr. Greg Fine.
Burial will be in the Odessa Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the charity of your choice.
Honorary casket bearers will be Jason Murnahan, Brian Knapp, Mitch Knapp, Cody Knapp, Trevor Knapp, Dalton Knapp, and Hayden Knapp.
Memorials are suggested to the Lafayette County Cancer Coalition.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.kaiserwiegersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.