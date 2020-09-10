Richard Raymond Warner, 91, of Solomon, KS, passed away on Sept. 7, 2020 at his home in Solomon. Richard was born January 30, 1929 in Junction City, Kansas to Raymond and Mabel (Handlin) Warner.
Richard graduated from Solomon High School and attended Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, KS, where he met his wife of 54 years, Gwen Woody. They were married June 8, 1950. Richard worked for DS&O for 40 years.
He was a member of the Solomon Yoked Parish and served on the church board for many years. He was a school board member for USD #393, a Boy Scout leader and a friend to all.
He is survived by his son Jay Warner (Shirley) of Gainesville, TX, and daughters Gayle Nelson (Morris) of Marquette, KS, and Cindy Baker of Salina, KS, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife Gwen Warner, his parents Raymond and Mabel Warner and his sisters Rose Collins and Viola Potter.
Cremation has been selected and a memorial service with inurnment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Solomon Yoked Parish and may be sent in care of the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
