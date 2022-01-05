Richard Keith Palmer, 64, of Abilene Kansas, went to his heavenly home on December 29, 2021.
Keith was born January 22, 1957, in St. Lois Missouri, to Rev. Richard and Carmen Palmer of Abilene Kansas.
He is survived by his mother, Carmen Palmer of Abilene; sister, Sharon Shaw and husband Rick of Abilene; brother, Mike Palmer and wife Paula of Lebanon Missouri; daughter Crystal Lewis, grandson, Aniken granddaughter, Cali of Tulsa Oklahoma; granddaughter, Lilli Hunt of Arkansas; son Ben Palmer of Topeka Kansas and several relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Richard Palmer
A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Abilene United Brethren in Christ Church, located at 200 S. Kuney, Abilene, Kansas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.