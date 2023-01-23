Richard Dean Schlegel passed away peacefully on Jan. 17 in Wichita, Kansas, with his daughter by his side. Known to most as Poppa, he was born May 19, 1952 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Richard was a teacher at the American Motorcycle Institute in Daytona Beach Florida. He enjoyed riding his Harley, tending to his horses and participating in Civil War re-enactments.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Nicole Rankin and husband Ted of Wichita, Kansas, and a son, Phillip Schlegel and wife Sarah of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Five grandchildren: Rory, Kaylee, Jason, Jordi and Joey. One sister, Betty Allen and husband Bud and their children: Jimmy, Christine and Ben. He was preceded in death by his parents Velma (Miles) and Benjamin Schlegel. Funeral Services for Richard will be 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27 at Danner Funeral Home in Abilene. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date at New Basel Cemetery, South of Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to Southeast Volusia Humane Society. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.