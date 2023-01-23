Richard Dean Schlegel

Richard Dean Schlegel passed away peacefully on Jan. 17 in Wichita, Kansas, with his daughter by his side. Known to most as Poppa, he was born May 19, 1952 in Manhattan, Kansas. 

Richard was a teacher at the American Motorcycle Institute in Daytona Beach Florida. He enjoyed riding his Harley, tending to his horses and participating in Civil War re-enactments.

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.