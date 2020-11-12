Dr. Rhonda A. Johnson, 62, of Abilene passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 with her family surrounding her.
She was born Feb. 6, 1958 in Marion County, Kansas, the daughter of Joe and Laverna (Madsen) Hess.
Rhonda received her Doctorate in Education from Wichita State University and taught in all levels of education from elementary to college.
She is survived by her loving husband Peter of the home.
Cremation is planned. A private family celebration of life service will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.