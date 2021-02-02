Reva M. Smith, 95, of Abilene passed away Jan. 31, 2021 at Village Manor in Abilene.
She was born Sept. 27, 1925, the daughter of Denzil K. and Margarett J. (Jones) Morehouse. Reva grew up in the Dickinson County area, attending the local schools and graduating from Dickinson County Community High School in Chapman in 1943.
On August 1, 1965 she was united in marriage to Quentin Claude Smith. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2013. Reva worked as a rural school teacher for several years. She also worked at Hallmark Card Company.
She was a member of the Ray Avenue Baptist Church in Salina.
Reva is survived by her daughter Auralee Scofield of Abilene, son Dennis Botz and wife Jeanette of Greely, Colorado, grandchildren Shellie D. Goff and husband Brandon, Brent N. Botz and wife Lindsey and Brandon Botz and wife Laryssa, seven great-grandchildren, sisters Mary H. Rees of Auburn and Rose Ann Turnbull of Topeka, three nephews and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Quentin and granddaughter, Jenna L. Botz.
Funeral services for Reva will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Danner Funeral Home with Rev. John Day officiating. Burial will follow at Abilene City Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Ray Avenue Baptist Church of Salina. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolence may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
