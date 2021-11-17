Reva Jane (Thurlow) Hoffman, 96, of Chapman, Kansas, passed away Nov. 10, 2021, with family by her side.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Chapman United Methodist Church with the family present for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and a service at 11:30 a.m. Attendees are invited to join the family for a meal and to spend the afternoon reminiscing in the Methodist Fellowship Hall. Interment will be later at Madura Cemetery in rural Clay County. The service will be livestreamed on the Chapman United Methodist Church Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/chapmanumc). Online condolences may be shared at www.londeedfuneralchapel.com
Reva was born Dec. 30, 1924, the daughter of Elizabeth (Luthi) and Charles Thurlow. She was a native of the Wakefield area, graduated with the class of 1942 from Dickinson County Community High School in Chapman and attended Kansas State College, pursuing her passion for horticulture. She was a 4-H member in Clay County and a National 4-H Congress trip winner in 1945. Following high school, Reva taught at the Diamond and Golden Ridge country schools in Clay County and then at rural Garfield in Dickinson County. On May 12, 1946, she married Dean Hoffman and farmed alongside Dean in Dickinson, Butler and Clay counties before the couple settled south of Pearl, where they lived for nearly 50 years. Reva was very active in the community, serving as a 4-H leader for more than 20 years, as well as a member and officer of both the Dickinson County Republican Women’s Club and the Farm Bureau. She served on the election board for Liberty Township for nearly 40 years and was employed by ALCO-Duckwall for 28 years, retiring at age 86. Although she didn’t complete a college degree, she was a life-long learner and saw to it her four children each graduated from Kansas State University. She always will be remembered for her love of family, her delicious fried chicken, cherry pie, sweet pickles, hot rolls and chocolate cake, but most memorable are her mischievous smile, her gracious demeanor, her passion for nature – especially wild birds and the flowers and plants she generously shared with everyone – and the gentle care she extended to the many baby lambs, pigs and calves that paraded through her home.
Reva is survived by sons Dan (Linda) of Edmond, Okla., and Gary of Scottsbluff, Neb.; daughters Deanna (Dee) Weeda (Monty Starlin) of Creston, Iowa, and Sally (Tim) Stroda of Manhattan; grandchildren Matthew (Jenn) Hoffman of St. Augustine, Fla., Daniel (Jenni) Hoffman of Abilene, Cameron Weeda of Creston, Iowa, Candace (Chet) Strobbe of Cascade, Mont., Jacob (Chelsea) Stroda of Randolph and Wade Stroda of Newton, as well as great grandchildren Makaela, Mia, Madison and Heston Hoffman. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Roberta Thurlow of Chapman and Bobbie Thurlow of Auburn, Ala., numerous nieces and nephews and her dear family at Chapman Valley Manor, who loved and cared for her the last six years of her life.
Preceding her in death were her parents, sister Emily in 1936 and brothers and brothers and sisters-in-law Rod and Pearl, Russ and Mary Ann, Stanley and Carol; brothers Don and Wayne along with in-laws Charlotte and Charles E. Wilson, Leola and Mace Grigg, Orla and Bill Owens, Phyllis and Nick Radice, Marjorie Hoffman, Bob and Louise Hoffman; and infant granddaughter Tina Hoffman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Reva’s name to Dickinson County 4-H, the Wakefield Museum or Chapman Valley Manor and dropped off or sent in care of Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, Box 411, Chapman, KS 67431.
