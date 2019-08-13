The Rev. Maynard Beemer was born in Abilene, Kansas, on Sept. 14, 1933, and died Aug. 6, 2019.
On Aug. 15, 1954, he married Wanda Kurtz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Lottie Beemer, daughter Tammy, wife Wanda, brother Wayne Beemer, and brother-in-law Melvin Cox.
Maynard graduated from Chapman High School and Lakeland College Mission House Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree.
Maynard is survived by his daughter Gina (Chuck) Schroeder of Appleton, Wisconsin, son-in-law Pete Sorenson of Wisconsin, four grandchildren and his siblings Wilbur (Audrey) Beemer of Arizona, Betty Ann Cox of Abilene and Velma (Edward) Howie of Salina Kansas.
A memorial service will be held Sept. 7, 2019, at First Congregational United Church of Christ.
