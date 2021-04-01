Rena M. Renz went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Rena was born in Huntington, Indiana, on July 30, 1936 the daughter of Robert and Mary Elizabeth Harris. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1954.
On August 3, 1957, she married Glenwood Renz. They have one son, Glen Alan. When he was one year old, they moved to Florida and lived there 17 years before coming to Kansas. They loved to travel and go to church at Emmanuel.
Rena is preceded in death by her husband Glenwood; both her parents; three sisters Betty Lou, Ann Louise, Grace Elaine and one brother James Robert. Also, two brothers-in-law, John Hindel and Ed Kuntz.
She is survived by her son Glen Alan (Glenda), grandsons Jusup (Lydia) and Lucas (Amy) and two great-grandchildren Kendall Rae and Wilton Allen; one sister June Marie (Gerald) Atkinson, several nieces and nephews, stepchildren and a special friend Ray Power. Rena had a deep love for Israel and the Jewish people. She cherished her family and friends.
There will be no visitation. Services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Emmanuel Church in Abilene with Pastor Gordon McClure officiating. Her final resting place will be in the Indian Hills Cemetery at Chapman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Church for Missions in care of Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, KS 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
