Rebecca “Becky” (Cosby) Clerisse, 76, passed on June 19, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Abilene, Kansas.
She was born on May 6, 1945, in Fort Scott, Kansas, to Harley and Kathryn (Correll) Cosby. Becky graduated from Arkansas City, Kan., High School in 1963. In 1971 she moved to Orange County, California, until she moved back to Kansas in 2004.
Her beloved husband, Al, the love of her life, of Lake Arrowhead, California, preceded her in death, in 2003. She was also preceded her in death by her parents.
Becky was always known by her enthusiasm, joy and her love of life. Her motto was laughter. She greatly influenced her nieces and nephew, Jennifer Wilson, Rebecca (Wilson) Diaz, Jeremy Cosby, Jessica (Cosby) Martinez and Justine Cosby, by sharing memorable journeys and activities with them. She also absolutely adored her pets.
Becky is survived by a son, Dr. Skyler McCurley, age 53, a pediatrician in Lynchburg, Virginia.
She will be missed by her sister, Susan (Cosby) Wilson of Sterling, Kansas, and her brother Phillip “Flip” Cosby and wife Cathy of Abilene, Kan. Susan and Philip were also graduates of Arkansas City High School.
Services were held in Abilene, Kan. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
