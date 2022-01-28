Raymond Rudolph Cotton, 87, of Greenbrier, Arkansas passed away on December 28, 2021. He was born in Ninnekah, Oklahoma on May 29, 1934 to Raymond Dillard Cotton and Betsy Mae Cotton.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Betsy Cotton; wife, Patricia Cotton; and brother, Gilbert Cotton.
He is survived by his children, Gilbert Ray Cotton and wife Beth, JackQuelyn Medina and husband Ramiro, Deborah Murphy and husband Harold, Kemp Cotton and wife Jessica, Kimberly Thomson and husband Mark; 18 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren; siblings, Jerry Cotton, Ronnie Cotton, Lois Niethammer, Virgil Cotton; and numerous family and friends.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.