Our much beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, Raymond “Ray” LeRoy Smith, 88 1/2, of Abilene, Kan., passed away on April 17, 2021, at home, in the presence of family.
Raymond was born Oct. 7, 1932, in Claudell, Smith County, Kansas. He was the third eldest of nine children born to David Andrew and Ruby Beatrice (Stice/Steiss) Smith. His family moved to Goodland, Kan., where he and his father and brothers farmed on the Golden Ranch.
On Aug. 3. 1952, Raymond was joined in marriage to Ina Belle Adams of Goodland. He was quickly drafted during the Korean War, but was sent to France for 3 years without his new wife. They were married nearly 53 years, when she passed in 2005.
Raymond’s career was spent serving his country in the U.S. Army, where he rose to the rank of Sergeant Major (E-9). He also served the U.S. Postal Service for 10 years, before retiring. He enjoyed time with family, watching TV and fixing cars.
Raymond is survived by his children, Bonita Garcia (Dennis) of Pueblo, Colo., Marcía Cox of Abilene, Kan., Cathleen Cooper (Robert) of Arley, Ala., and Darryl (Cathy) Smith of Ocoee, Fla.; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; brother Eugene (Doris) Smith of Yuma, Colo.; sister Florence (Dennis) Beals of Briggsdale, Colo.; several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Raymond LeRoy Smith, Jr.; brothers, Don, Paul, Art and Dean; sisters, Ruth Kibel and Helen Paramore; and his grandson, Marc Adam Robert Cox.
His funeral service will be Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Bateman Funeral Home, 211 East 11th Street, Goodland, Kan. Burial will follow at Goodland Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to BoysTown.com, or CalFaleysRanch.com, two of Raymond’s favorite charities, that benefit children.
Online condolences and information visit www.batemanfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.