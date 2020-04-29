It is with great sadness that I must tell of the loss of our beloved son Raymond Wallace Grimes III. He left this world unexpectedly on April 19, 2020 at the young age of 41, the first-born son of Raymond Grimes and Becky Jo Davis- Nielsen (John).
He came into this world on July 4, 1978 with a bang, our independence joy. Ray had an infectious laugh and all young children loved him. He was a very good big brother to his only sibling Christopher Grimes of Colorado and loved his niece Juliet Grimes of Abilene, KS, with all his heart.
His grandfather William (Sonny) Davis preceded him in death
A very caring young man, he treated his two still with us grandmothers Lucia Anguiano Davis, Abilene, KS, and Grace Nyburg, Salina, KS, with love and care.
He will be truly missed by all who he left behind, aunts Tina Davis-Zvolanek (Neal) Abilene, Amy Davis Fisher (Tom), WV, uncle William “Buck” Davis, Jr., (Norma), TX, and Joseph Davis (Sandy), FL.
In accordance with the CDC guidelines, no service will be held at this time.
We will be having a service and mass later. This will be announced so that all his friends and loved ones may get together and share in their goodbyes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.