Randy L. Rector, 65, loving husband, papa, son and brother passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father Cliff.
Randy is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Christy, children Heather (Gary) Murray, Danielle (Michael) Colligan, Bryan (Sara) Porter and Renee (Josh) Graham, 10 grandchildren, mother Wilma Beemer, siblings Denny (Trina) Rector, Larry Rector, Debra Edwards and Steve (Ruth) Rector, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Calvary’s Rock Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to American Red Cross, 707 No. Main, Wichita, Kansas, 67203.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.