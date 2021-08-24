Randy Lynn Bass, 64, of Abilene, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the KU Medical Center in Kansas City. Randy was born November 13, 1956, in Abilene, Kansas to Wilbur Ernest and Ruth Elaine (Heller) Bass. His father Wilbur passed away in September of 1961 and Ruth later married Melvin Howard Beetch in April of 1964.
Randy began school at Garfield Elementary in Abilene, Kansas. He attended 3rd through 6th grade at the Carlton Elementary school in Carlton, Kansas.
Randy then attended Jr. High and High school in Chapman, Kansas graduating in 1974 from Chapman High School. He went on to earn his Associates Degree from Barton County Community College, where he ran cross country, in 1976.
Randy began his career working in a manufacturing plant in Great Bend while attending college. He returned to Abilene and worked at Duckwall/Alco Warehouse, in Abilene, Kansas until they closed.
Being the dedicated worker, he transitioned quickly to a position at the Foot Locker Distribution Warehouse in Junction City, Kansas where he was still currently working.
Randy learned the value of hard work growing up on a farm helping with daily chores, seasonal crop harvesting, and tending to 4-H and family livestock.
The work did not stop with farming, there was always mowing and gardening to help with. Randy continued his work ethics in his adult life. He rarely missed a day of work, never wanting others to have extra work or to have extra work himself when he returned. He was not one to sit idle and continued work on his days off, mowing the lawns for his mother and neighbors.
Randy enjoyed being with family. He was always present for family events such as holidays, graduations, weddings, and family reunions.
He had a passion for music and photography. Everywhere he went he enjoyed taking photos of his friends and family, never leaving home without his camera. He enjoyed motorcycles, dogs and being outdoors.
4-H was a big part of his life as a child with one of his best years being when he won Senior division Swine Showmanship at the Kansas State Fair! He was also great at helping sample 4-H fair baking projects.
Randy was one of 4 children growing up in the Carlton community. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Lynda (Bass) and Kelley Ayres of Minden, NE; Sandy (Beetch) and Lyle Miller of Carlton, KS; and Kevin and Karen Beetch of Newton, KS.
Nieces and nephews include: Shaila (Miller)and Shawn Ortega of Overland Park, KS; Danielle (Ayres) and Jay Wheeler of Pine Island, Minnesota; Carissa (Miller) and Daniel Tucker of Tucson, Arizona; Charlie and Dedra Beetch of Sequim, Washington; Katelyn Beetch and Neph Parra of Hutchinson, KS; Parker Ayres of Tonganoxie, KS; Madisyn (Ayres) and Dylen Matthews of Lincoln, NE; Kassidy (Thompson) and Jacob Britain of Andover, KS; Joel Thompson and Zeke Thompson of Newton, KS; and four great nephews, Easton, Tristan and Maxson Wheeler of Pine Island, Minnesota; Neiko Beetch-Parra of Hutchinson, KS and one great niece Kinley Beetch-Parra of Hutchinson, KS.
He is survived by 3 Aunts, Shirley (Bass) Kasper of Hillsboro, KS; Dorothy Hartenstein and her husband Gene of Chapman, KS and Carolyn Beetch of Carlton, KS; along with many extended relatives and friends.
Randy was proceeded in death by his parents, Wilbur Ernest Bass and Ruth Elaine (Heller) Beetch and stepfather Melvin Howard Beetch.
The family has chosen to have a graveside celebration of Life service for Randy on Saturday, September 11, at 10:30 a.m. for family and friends at the Abilene Cemetery next to his father Wilbur Bass’s resting place.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests Memorials be made in honor of Randy to an organization of their choice or the Dickinson County 4-H Foundation.
