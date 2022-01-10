Randy Luke, 67, Retired Wholesale Electrical Supply Salesman, died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his home in Wichita, KS after a 2 ½ year battle with Leukemia. Randy was raised in Solomon, KS, the eldest of three children born to Jean (Kelly) and Paul Luke. Randy was an avid sports fan and participant. He enjoyed participating in football, basketball, baseball, track, swimming, hunting, and fishing throughout his life. Randy graduated from Solomon High School and attended Sterling College before beginning his 41-year career at Kriz-Davis Company based out of Grand Island, NE. Randy was transferred from Salina, KS to Wichita, KS in 1977 and it was there that he met and married Karen (Novotny) in 1987. There were no children born to the couple but they were blessed to be part of the lives of their nieces, nephews, godsons, and a total of 6 four-legged Beagle children over the years. If you couldn’t find the kids at an event all you had to do was find Randy! He was a big teddy bear of a man & loved with all his heart. After retiring in 2015, Randy and his wife enjoyed camping and fishing as often as they could. Randy was a wonderful son, brother, husband, uncle, cousin, and friend…he truly was loved by everyone who knew him. Randy was friendly, fun-loving, and a man of his word. He was fiercely loyal to his family and friends and held in high esteem by those he did business with. Randy will be greatly missed by all.
Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Jean Luke; sisters, Sandy Johnson, and Sharon Johnson. Survived by his wife, Karen Luke of Wichita; nieces, Erin (Travis) Parret of Blue Springs, MO, Kelli (Drew) Pettijohn of Wamego, KS, Tara (Shaun) Dawson of Wichita; nephews, Kirk (Abbie) Johnson of Overland Park, KS, Brady (Jenny) Johnson of Kansas City, MO, Ryan Novotny of Wichita; mother-in-law, Barbara Novotny of Wichita; brothers-in-law, Mark (Susan) Johnson of Salina, KS, Frank Johnson of Solomon, KS, Robert Novotny, Jr. of Haysville, KS; sisters-in-law, Sandra Novotny of Wichita, Paula (Carl) Shoemate of Lee’s Summit, MO; great-nephews, Luke Johnson, Myles Johnson, Owen Dawson, Levi Dawson; great-nieces, Kailyn Pettijohn, Landrie Pettijohn; Godsons, Anton and Christian Shoemate of Utah; Aunt, Marilyn (John) Hoisington; Uncle, Merlin Moorman; and many cousins. Memorials have been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219; and Immaculate Conception Church, 3599 Field Rd., Solomon, KS 67480. Services are at 10:30 am on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Solomon, KS. Live streaming of the service will be available through Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home FaceBook page.
