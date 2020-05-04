Randall C. Reed, 71, Abilene, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Salina. He was born Nov. 6, 1948 in Clay Center to Clayton and Betty (Phelps) Reed.
Randy was a 1966 graduate of Longford High School. He also graduated from Salina Vo-Tech where he studied diesel mechanics. Randy enlisted in the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He and Sherry Trumble were united in marriage on Dec. 5, 1970.
Randy worked as a truck driver and diesel mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, children C.J. Reed and Carrie Smith and sister Dana Hayes.
Survivors are his son Casey, brother Mark (Jan) Reed, brother-in-law Ted (Janet) Hayes, girlfriend Juanita Wilkinson and grandchildren Catira and Rico.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Liberty Cemetery and can be mailed to Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS, 67467.
Condolences at www.wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
