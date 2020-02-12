Randall Duane “Randy” Biegert, 66, of Lindsborg passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Lindsborg Community Hospital. Randy was born July 18, 1953 in Junction City, KS, to the late Harold Wesley and Reva Jane (Sellers) Biegert.
Randall was a 1971 Chapman High School graduate and attended one year of college at Kansas State University. He worked as a machine operator at Exide in Salina and as a farmer.
On August 10, 1973, Randy married Sharla Tolle at Roxbury, KS. Randy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Lindsborg. He was also a past Smoky Valley High School and Junior High School assistant football coach and a coach for various local youth sports.
He is survived by his wife Sharla (Tolle) Biegert, sons Jason Biegert (Ashley) of Topeka, KS, Ryan Biegert (Nicole) of Lindsborg and Darrin Biegert (Jessica Cleveland) of Salina, KS, sisters Sheryl Biegert (David Boothby), Kathy Santo (Roger) and Kim Bates, brother Curt Janke, step-father Harlan Janke (Peggy), as well as grandchildren Rylynn, Hadley, Bryson, Jaxson and Paisley Biegert.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 224 S. Main St., Lindsborg, KS, with Pastor Dallas Peterson officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery at Roxbury, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Smoky Valley Athletic Association. Memorials may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.
For more information or to leave condolences online please visit www.crick-christiansfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.