Randall Lake

Randall (Randy) Lake was born May 2, 1957 in Linz, Austria. His birth mother desired that he be raised by an American family, thus Dorothy and Leo Lake adopted him and became his parents in December 1957.
Randy graduated from Abilene High School in 1975 where he enjoyed music and often was called on to play his drums. He received two degrees from Fort Hays State University. He married Jeanine Whittle in 1997 and one daughter, Jennifer was born from that union. They were later divorced. Randy taught in various schools in Kansas and then moved overseas to teach at American schools in several different countries. He settled in Jakarta, Indonesia. His health struggles came to a close on May 6.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.