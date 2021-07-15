Randall James Shatto “Scruffy,” 60, formerly of Abilene, passed away July 2, 2021, in Ventura, Calif.
He was born September 28, 1960, in Abilene, Kansas, the son of James Shatto and Lynnette (Watson). Randall had lived out in California for the last 30 years.
He is survived his mother, Lynnette Watson; brothers, Darren Shatto (Jill) of Minneapolis, Kansas and Terry Shatto of Abilene; half-brother Sean Shatto of Chicago and a half sister Kim Coon of Topeka and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his dad, James, and a half brother, Brian Shatto.
Graveside services for Randall will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Abilene City Cemetery with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Open visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Danner Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorials be given to the American Diabetes Association. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410.
Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
