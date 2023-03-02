Rachael M. Mills, 40, of Abilene, passed away Feb. 20. She was born in Reno, Nevada, April 6, 1982, to David E. Rials and Debra Marie Rials. She attended and graduated Sparks High School, Sparks, Nevada.
She is survived by her mother, Debby Crawford; children, Logan Mills and Quinten Mills; siblings, Jeremy Rials and David Rials; best friend, Rachel Murphy; special companions, Winston and Vegas; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
