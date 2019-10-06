Priscilla 'Louise' Henderson
Funeral services for Priscilla “Louise” Henderson, 84, of Abilene, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene with Mr. Paul Froelich officiating.
Mrs. Henderson passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene.
She was born July 31, 1935 in Mentor, Kansas, the daughter of Richard and Priscilla I. (Elliott) Hosie.
Louise was a longtime area resident, attending schools in Enterprise. She worked at many local restaurants: Duffy’s, White House, Wagon Wheel and the Elks. Moving to the manufacturing industry, she worked at F. W. Woolworth in Junction City until the plant closure and then for Russell Stover in Abilene until retiring.
Not content in retiring, she became a “lunch lady” at AMS until her health would not let her continue. She baked pies for greyhound meets, auctions and was known for “Wessie” coconut cream pie. She was a member of the Eagles Lodge, Elks Lodge, the Trails End Quilters Guild and the United Methodist Church in Enterprise, Kansas.
She was married to Jerry Mock, later divorcing. She then married Marty Henderson on Sept. 2, 1977 in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
Louise is survived by her children Robert (Treela) Mock of Slaughterville, Oklahoma, Mike (Nancy) Mock of Abilene, Debora (Stoney) Farr of Abilene, Sherri Brock of St George, Kansas, Janette (Paul) Froelich of Enterprise, Betsy (Al) Ginder of Moundridge, brother Irvin (Betty) Hosie of Glendale, Arizona, Roy (Nancy) Hosie of Heston, sister Charlotte (Darryl) Kuntz of Abilene, 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Marty on Oct. 12, 1985, son Steve Mock, sisters Alice Vogt and Dorothy Lovett, and brother Robert Hosie.
Louise’s final resting place will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery near Enterprise. Her family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elsie Brooks Foundation and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
