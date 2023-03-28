Funeral services for Polly Deloris Smith, age 83, of Abilene will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Abilene Cemetery with Pastors Matthew Davis and Dale Engle officiating. Polly passed away Sunday, March 26 at Valley View Senior Life in Junction City, Kansas.
She was born May 5, 1939 in Eastland, Texas, the daughter of John William and Melissa (Gilbert) Pool. She grew to adulthood near Palisade, Colorado, graduating from Palisade High School in 1957. She continued her education completing her training as a beautician. She worked in this profession for a period of time followed by an office job at the State Home and Training School for adults who were mentally challenged.
Polly then followed her sister to Pasadena, California to attend Pasadena College followed by working for a doctor’s answering service. She then spent 36 years working for Los Angeles County as a clerk in the Department of County Assessors. After retiring she returned to work part time at the same department.
She was married to Ronnie Smith for a period of time. They later divorced.
Her favorite vacation spot was her yearly trip to Branson, Missouri, where she enjoyed many of the shows, especially Pierce Arrow. When her health started to fail she moved to Abilene to be near her sister Mollie Zook. Other survivors include her niece Karen Corl and nephew Kenneth Zook. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Dyer, and her brother-in-law Lyle Zook.
Polly attended the Abilene Brethren In Christ Church as long as her health allowed. She became a resident of Valley View in 2013. She enjoyed the many activities that were provided.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Abilene Brethren In Christ Church or to Valley View Senior Life and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
