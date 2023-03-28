Funeral services for Polly Deloris Smith, age 83, of Abilene will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Abilene Cemetery with Pastors Matthew Davis and Dale Engle officiating. Polly passed away Sunday, March 26 at Valley View Senior Life in Junction City, Kansas.

She was born May 5, 1939 in Eastland, Texas, the daughter of John William and Melissa (Gilbert) Pool. She grew to adulthood near Palisade, Colorado, graduating from Palisade High School in 1957. She continued her education completing her training as a beautician. She worked in this profession for a period of time followed by an office job at the State Home and Training School for adults who were mentally challenged.

 

