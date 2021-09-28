ABILENE - Pierre R. Carpentier, 84, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. He was born in Troyes, France to Emil and Suzanne (Prieur) Carpentier.
Pierre retired from the US Air Force after proudly serving for 20 years. He went on to be the town marshal in Hope, KS and a golf pro in California and Abilene. Pierre loved big band music and enjoyed playing the keyboard and accordion, in his younger years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Raymond Meyer.
Pierre is survived by his wife, Terri Carpentier; children, Robbie Carpentier, David Carpentier, Shawn Carpentier; siblings, Bill Meyer, Bonnie Miller, Joyce Poskey, David Meyer, Kenny Meyer, Jim Meyer, Robert Carpentier, Regine Debrie, Jeannie Schoelcher; grandchildren, Christopher, Samuel, Samantha, Carrie, Angela, Heather, Adam, Austin, and Kristen; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous other loving family members.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Burial will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.
Memorials to Ryan Mortuary for expenses.
Online condolences at www.ryanmortuary.com.
