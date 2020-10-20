Phyllis Ruth (Sanford) Steinford, 76, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 18, 2020.
She was born on June 16, 1944 in Wakefield, Kansas, to William and Ruth (Lawson) Sanford and attended the Wakefield Schools. She married William Steinford on Nov. 22, 1962. She lived her entire married life on the family farm near Industry, raising two children, Chrystine and Mark.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Robert and daughter Chrystine and her husband Kyle Moore.
She is survived by her husband William of Wakefield, her son Mark of Salina, and brother Glen Sanford of Miami, Oklahoma.
Private family graveside services will be held at a later date at Green Ridge Cemetery near Industry.
Family will receive friends Thursday Oct. 22, 2020 at Londeen’s Funeral Home in Chapman from 5 to 7 p.m.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Wakefield Museum, Industry Methodist Church or the American Cancer Foundation. Memorials may be dropped off day of visitation or mailed to Londeen’s Funeral Home, P.O. Box 429, Chapman, Kansas 67431
