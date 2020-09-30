Phyllis Jean Hosie was born to (Leah) Grace and James Harrison Hosie, Feb. 6, 1937 near Talmage, KS. She passed away on Sept. 20, 2020 at Solomon Valley Manor, Stockton, KS.
As a young girl, she attended Talmage grade school and then moved with her folks near White City. There she attended eighth grade at Stone Chapel School.
Phyllis attended White City High School and graduated in 1955. As a senior in high school, a senior boy (Will Rogers) found her lost watch and returned it to her. The other students in their class teased them so badly about being boyfriend and girlfriend, so he decided to ask her out.
On July 21. 1955, Will and Phyllis married. They lived In White City where they started their lives together. Later they moved to Abilene, KS and started their family. They raised their children Jacque, Denise, Renita, and Jim.
In 2005 they celebrated their 50th anniversary. Will (Wilmot) passed away March 2006.
Phyllis moved to Phillipsburg soon after.
Phyllis’s life centered around her church, family and friends. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church, Phillipsburg. She loved to go and receive God’s blessings. She also found joy volunteering as the food pantry purchaser here.
She loved being with people, bringing joy and putting a smile on their faces. She loved life and believed life was to be celebrated.
Phyllis also loved music. At a young age she learned to play the piano, playing for her sister’s wedding when she was eleven. She loved to sing, often singing and leading songs at church. Many times, the house was filled with family singing. Other instruments she played were tambourine and yes, the accordion.
She lived in Phillipsburg, KS, until she was moved into Solomon Valley Manor Skilled Nursing Facility.
She is survived by her sister Doris Schumann, Lawrence KS, children Jacque and (Monte) Abell, Phillipsburg, KS., Denise Miller, Gardner KS., Renita and (Rolan) May, Wellington KS, and James and (Dana) Rogers, Aurora, CO, grandchildren Brenton and (Kristi) Abell, Jarret and (Ashley) Abell, Chris and (Michelle)Miller and Jacque Miller Jensen, Roger and (Miranda) Nettrouer, Raymond Nettrouer and Bailey Moore, Kayla and Courtney Rogers, sister-in-laws Ella Mae Boyce and Alice and (Boyd) Parker, Luann Rogers, and brother-in-law Ralph Rogers and wife Patsy, great-grandchildren Finley, Avery, Zoe, Ava, Aiden, Gianni, Lorenzo, Liana, Alex, Anthony and Delenn Patton and son Jaxon, Ashton, Aiden, Cailin, Anistyn, Daxter and Finnity.
Memorials can be made to the First Assembly of God Church, Phillipsburg or to the Phillipsburg Food Pantry.
She will be buried at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Wellington, KS.
