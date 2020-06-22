Phyllis M. Shields, 95, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in Abilene. She was born Oct. 7, 1924 near Clay Center, the daughter of Philip and Elsie (Durbin) Beals.
Growing up in the area, Phyllis attended local schools and graduated from Miltonvale/Wesleyan School.
August 10, 1952 she was married to William F. Shields in Clay Center. The early years of their married life were spent in Clay Center before moving to Abilene in 1957. Phyllis had been employed by Alco warehouse and Daylight Donuts in Abilene.
Her husband preceded her in death Dec. 27, 1997. She enjoyed reading, playing the piano and singing.
Phyllis was also preceded in death by her parents, a son Billy, three sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by daughter Judy (Larry Gene) Wyckoff of Abilene, son Philip (Penny) Shields of Leawood, Kansas, four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Liberty Cemetery west of Oakhill, Kansas.
The family will receive friends 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until service time at the Danner Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in her name are suggested to the Village Manor. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
