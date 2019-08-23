Phyllis Jackson

Phyllis Lee (Besore) Jackson, 75, of Enterprise, Kansas, passed away August 21, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
Phyllis was born on Nov. 21, 1943 in Newton, Kansas, to Walter Roland and Laura Irene (Rouse) Besore and was the youngest of their four children. She moved to Enterprise after high school and had made Enterprise her home since then.
On Nov. 22, 1963, she married Leon Ray Jackson and raised three children with him, Peter Roland, Derek Alan and Shannon Irene.
Phyllis was committed to making her community a better place and was an active volunteer and civic member in the community. She was a member of the Enterprise City Council for many years, including at the time of her death.
She was also involved in the sports community, serving for many years as a leader within the baseball and softball associations in Dickinson County. Additionally, she and her family were active for many years in maintaining the fields and concession stand at the Enterprise ballfield.
Phyllis also owned a hair salon within her home for many years, serving many in the community. Phyllis loved quilting and ensured that every family member had at least one of her handmade creations. Phyllis was a member of the First Baptist Church of Enterprise.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her father, Walter, and her mother, Irene.
She is survived by her husband of over 55 years Ray; her siblings and their spouses Wilbur (Arlene) Besore of Newton, Barbara Holloway of Lakeside, Oregon, and Ed (Janell) Besore of Haslet, Texas; her sisters-in-law Twila Jackson and Pam Jackson of Abilene and her brother-in-law Bill Nowlan of Sterling; her three children and their spouses Peter Jackson of Enterprise, Derek (Shelli) Jackson of Manhattan and Shannon (Ross) Stites of Overland Park; grandchildren, their spouses and children Kieli (Vonley) Frey of Clyde and their children, Maddox, Maxson and Kenna, Katie Jackson of Concordia and her child Kam, Lyndsay Jones of Manhattan, Anna (Mike) Rubey of Jefferson City, Missouri, Gage Jackson of Boulder, Colorado, Gunnar Jackson of Riley, Griffith Stites of Overland Park, Elise Jackson of Manhattan, Garren Jackson and Grayden Jackson of Riley, Brita Stites of Overland Park and Landree Jackson of Riley; and special friends Kenny and Sheri Johnston and Kensie (Brandon) Hoag; and other beloved family members, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, at the First Baptist Church of Enterprise at 10 a.m. The family will receive family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 26, at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are requested to Elsie Brooks Memorial Cancer Fund, Enterprise First Baptist Church or the Community Foundation of Dickinson County “Phyllis Jackson memorial” (for the benefit of the city of Enterprise). Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
