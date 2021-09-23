Phyllis Ilene Haas (Bovee, Nelson) Died September 5, 2021 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
She was the daughter of Elmer H. Haas and Winifred Rose Haas (Brillhart).
The sister of Orban Haas, Imogene Haas and Verle Haas. She was born June 8, 1942 on a farm east of Buckeye, Kansas.
She was married to Ron Bovee and has two daughters Sherri Bovee and Kim Bovee. She later divorced and married James Nelson and has one son Michael Nelson. She was a secretary and worked for many years as a legal secretary to the state of Arkansas. She graduated from Chapman high school in 1960. She was a member of the Buckeye Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her three children, former and present husbands and many grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Her funeral was September 10, 2021 and she was laid to rest near Whitehall, Arkansas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.