Peter Hampton
Peter W. Hampton, 91, Abilene, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Abilene Place.
He was born March 11, 1929 in Abilene, the son of Dr. Glenn and Mary (Witmer) Hampton. He attended the local schools in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School. He attended Kansas State University until he joined the United States Navy, serving four years from 1950 to 1954.
On Feb. 6, 1951 he was united in marriage to Betty Neher in Abilene.
Pete worked for Sterl Brothers Clothing Store, Keel’s Clothing Store, Martin Funeral Home as an ambulance driver, Smith Heating and Air, and returned to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home until he retired.
Pete was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Pete is survived by his wife Betty, son Paul Hampton (Linda), daughter Rebecca Crumpton (Doug), grandchildren Allyson, Scott, Jordan, Mary, Zack, Marty, Mark and Suzanne, eight great-grandchildren, niece Terri Hudson and nephew Greg Garten.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son David, sister Louise Garten and niece Connie Walls.
Because of restrictions due to COVID19, a family memorial service for Pete will be held at a later date when Betty is able to attend.
Friends may come by the funeral home anytime from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. to sign the register book on Monday. The family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County, the Abilene Public Library or Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
