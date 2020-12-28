Peggy Timm, age 90, passed away peacefully Dec. 19, 2020 of natural causes.
She was born in 1930 in Winfield, Kan., to Emmet and Frances Smith. She married the love of her life, Richard Timm, in November 1950. They celebrated their 70th anniversary this year.
Peggy worked in the jewelry business for a number of years. She and her husband moved to Weslaco, Texas, in 2000 where they lived for 20 years before moving back to Independence, Mo.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Richard; her children Pamela Robertson and husband Cliff; Patti Thee and husband Steve; Teresa Donovan; Scott Timm; Sheila Bowen and husband Brad; and their families.
She was preceded in death by her son Rick Timm.
She is also survived by her brother and his wife, Ronnie and Mary Smith as well as her sister Pat Rogers.
One of Peggy’s favorite songs was “How Great Thou Art.” It was her wish that no services be held.
