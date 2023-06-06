Born Jan. 3, 1920, on a farm south of Hope in Dickinson County, Kansas, to Eliza M. and Merl G. Palmer, Pauline Barten passed from this life surrounded by her daughters June 1 at her home in Larksfield Place, Wichita, Kansas. Pauline lived a full life with her husband Herb in Iowa, Michigan and Indiana. They returned to Kansas to retire.
She is survived by five children: Phyllis Barten Harris (Paul), Bruce Palmer Barten (Ann), Carol Barten Alfred (Joseph), Nina Barten and Polly Barten Gordon. She was a beloved grandmother to her eight grandchildren: David Barten Harris (Laura Brashear), Rachel Tivnan Harris, Sarah Lynn Diaz (Daniel), Daniel Swan Barten (Emily), Hannah Barten Santoyo (Emilio), Andrew Thomas Barten (Emily), Kathryne Bourne Del Sesto (Gino), and Elizabeth Palmer Alfred (Allen Grimm) and six great-grandchildren. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Herbert William Barten, brother Thomas Mitsch Palmer and son-in-law Irving Gordon.
