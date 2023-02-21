Paula Jo Wilson was born Dec. 3, 1953, in Abilene to the late Paul Edward and Pauline Bethel (Kohart) Hazelton. She died on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at her home in Davis, Oklahoma, at the age of 69 years, two months, and two days. Paula and Earl Dean Wilson were married on Dec. 16, 1984, in Abilene. He preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2009.
Paula grew up in Abilene. Following her 1971 graduation from Abilene High School, she attended Fort Hays State University, in Hays, Kansas. After college, she spent a few years working in hotel management, where her main job was coordinating conventions. While working in this field, Paula was fortunate to meet several well-known celebrities, professional singers, and musicians. After leaving her position in convention coordinating, she spent five years working in hotel software logistics. This position allowed her to travel about, assisting with the opening of new hotels. After she and Earl married, Paula became a full-time mom. She spent her time caring for her children and being active in Cub Scouts, PTA and many other interests that her children had.
Paula and her family moved to Oklahoma in 1995, where she continued her role as a very active mother. Once the children were older, she attended East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing. After graduating from ECU, Paula became employed with Mercy Health in Ardmore, Oklahoma, where until only a few months prior to her death, she worked as a registered nurse in the ICU.
Paula was known to be extremely creative. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and tutoring children with their reading skills. Paula was also very active with the Pathway Methodist Church, where she served as Sunday school superintendent for several years, as well as taught Sunday school classes. Her desire to serve God, allowed her to witness to others, bringing many to know Jesus Christ as their personal savior, just as she knew him.
Survivors include her daughter, Rebekah Wilson of Davis; three sons, Erik Wilson of Davis, Paul Wilson and wife Regan of Stratford, Oklahoma, and Neil Wilson and wife Allison of Healy, Kansas; five grandchildren, Genesis, Jericho, Neo, Tyndale and Jay Wilson; three sisters, Judy Kohardt-Hazelton and Jamie Davidson of Abilene, and Ellen Locke of Newton, Kansas; and one brother, David Hazelton & wife Becky of Hutchinson, Kansas.
In addition to her parents and husband, Paula was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Riffel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Pathway Methodist Church in Davis with Pastors Ben Williams and Robert Harrison officiating. Interment will follow at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis.
Serving as pallbearers will be members of the Pathway Men’s Breakfast Group.
Services are entrusted to Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis, Oklahoma.
