Paula Jo Wilson

Paula Jo Wilson was born Dec. 3, 1953, in Abilene to the late Paul Edward and Pauline Bethel (Kohart) Hazelton. She died on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at her home in Davis, Oklahoma, at the age of 69 years, two months, and two days. Paula and Earl Dean Wilson were married on Dec. 16, 1984, in Abilene. He preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2009.  

Paula grew up in Abilene. Following her 1971 graduation from Abilene High School, she attended Fort Hays State University, in Hays, Kansas. After college, she spent a few years working in hotel management, where her main job was coordinating conventions. While working in this field, Paula was fortunate to meet several well-known celebrities, professional singers, and musicians. After leaving her position in convention coordinating, she spent five years working in hotel software logistics. This position allowed her to travel about, assisting with the opening of new hotels. After she and Earl married, Paula became a full-time mom. She spent her time caring for her children and being active in Cub Scouts, PTA and many other interests that her children had.   

 

