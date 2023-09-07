Paul Martin

Paul Martin

Paul J. Martin, born June 30, 1925, in Galena, Kansas, the son of Walter Jack and Josephine Shryock Martin died Aug. 30. Paul attended the Galena schools, graduating from Galena High School with the class of 1943.  Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a Naval Corpsman in the South Pacific Theater of Operations. There he was engaged in five combats, including one ship, the USS Cavalier, torpedoed off the island Luzon. Following his discharge from the Navy in 1946, he entered the University of Mortuary Science in Kansas City, Kansas.  

He was united in marriage with Lily M. Armstrong Nov. 23, 1947, in Galena, Kansas, and to this union a son, Stan, and a daughter, Paula, were born. Paul and Lil moved to Abilene in 1948 where he became associated with the Rasher Funeral Home as an embalmer. Following the death of Mr. Rasher in 1958, Paul and his wife purchased the funeral home, renaming it the Martin Funeral Home and together they operated it until their retirement on March 1, 1988. It was their great honor to conduct the local services and burial of President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1969.

 

