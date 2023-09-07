Paul Martin

Paul J. Martin, born June 30, 1925, in Galena, Kansas, the son of Walter Jack and Josephine Shryock Martin died Aug. 30. Paul attended the Galena schools, graduating from Galena High School with the class of 1943. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a Naval Corpsman in the South Pacific Theater of Operations. There he was engaged in five combats, including one ship, the USS Cavalier, torpedoed off the island Luzon. Following his discharge from the Navy in 1946, he entered the University of Mortuary Science in Kansas City, Kansas.
He was united in marriage with Lily M. Armstrong Nov. 23, 1947, in Galena, Kansas, and to this union a son, Stan, and a daughter, Paula, were born. Paul and Lil moved to Abilene in 1948 where he became associated with the Rasher Funeral Home as an embalmer. Following the death of Mr. Rasher in 1958, Paul and his wife purchased the funeral home, renaming it the Martin Funeral Home and together they operated it until their retirement on March 1, 1988. It was their great honor to conduct the local services and burial of President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1969.
Paul was a member of the First Baptist Church in Abilene serving in various church officers and taught the Adult Sunday School Class for over 15 years. Active in community affairs, he was past president of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, past president of Abilene Public Library, past president of Abilene Country Club, a member and Past Master of the Beneficial Lodge #98, AF&AM, past president of Central Kansas Free Fair, Board Member of the Scottish Rite and Isis Shrine, Board Member of the Brown Memorial Foundation, and Member and past president of the Abilene Noon Lions Club, of which he was a member for over 65 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula Martin, and her husband, Kurt Falkenstien, of Lawrence, Kansas; daughter-in-law Victoria Martin of Lawrence, Kansas; grandsons, Jackson Martin (Sarah) of Seattle, Washington, and Tyler Martin (Jill) of Longmont Colorado; granddaughters, Jessica Lindfors (Jordan) of Tallmadge, Ohio and Kate Martin Falkenstien (Rich Boltizar) of Boise, Idaho; as well as seven great grandchildren, Colton and Katie Lindfors, Scott, Ronan and Imogen Martin and Theo and Maeve Boltizar; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his son, brothers Maurice and Gerald and sisters Nancy and Joan.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Abilene Sept. 12 at 2 p.m., with Rev. Jack Gilstrap officiating, burial in the Abilene Cemetery with military graveside services. Memorials made to the First Baptist Church of Abilene or the Shriners Crippled Children’s Hospital may be sent to the Martin, Becker, Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd Street, Abilene, KS, 67410.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.