PRATT — Paul Wayne Hawk, 70, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at his home in Pratt.
He was born May 25, 1949 in Topeka to Harry John and Anna Maxine (Rittgers) Hawk. On Dec. 23, 1969, he married Deborah (French) Hawk in Abilene. She survives.
Paul worked as a heavy equipment operator for 35 years for the Dickinson County highway department where he retired in 2007. He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Pratt.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, dwarf car racing, go-kart racing with his grandsons, demolition derbies, watching his daughter play softball, his granddaughter sing and watching his grandkids play sports. He truly was their biggest fan.
He is survived by his wife Debbie of Pratt, daughter Crystal Kohman of Pratt, son Joe Hawk of Abilene, grandchildren Samaria Kohman, Jacob Hawk, Samson Kohman, Raiden Kohman and Sage Kohman, great-granddaughter Mayzie-Rai and furry friend, Coco.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and sister Linda Hawk.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at First Southern Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Taylor presiding. Inurnment and graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Abilene Cemetery, Abilene.
Memorials may be made to Rock Cry Expeditions in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.