Paul Darren Fischer, 51, passed away Dec. 17, 2019, at his home in Cheney, KS, surrounded by his family.
Paul was born on March 7, 1968 in Abilene, KS, to Barbara (Gomez) and Larry Fischer. He graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1986. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education/Biology from Emporia State University.
Later, he earned his Master’s Degree in Environmental Science from Friends University in Wichita, KS. Paul taught high school biology in Clearwater, KS, and Thomas More Prep-Marian in Hays, KS, before working for Westaff in Wichita for nearly 20 years.
Paul had a passion for the outdoors, gardening, cooking, spending time at the lake and The Kansas City Royals. He was an active member of the Wichita Northwest YMCA and the Livestrong Program, which he highly valued. Above all, Paul’s greatest love was for his two children, Brooke and Beck.
He is survived by his parents Barbara and Keith Emig and Larry and Sheryl Fischer, daughter Brooke Fischer, son Beck Fischer, two brothers, four sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister Sonja L. Fischer, grandparents Margret Bland, Joe Gomez, Donald and Edna Fischer, along with Harold and Edna Mae Emig.
Cremation was chosen. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 406 W. Third Avenue, Cheney, KS. It was Paul’s request that the funeral attire be casual and the event be a celebration of his life. Inurnment will be held at the Baptist Cemetery in Dickinson County, KS, at a later date.
The family suggests memorials be given to The Northwest YMCA for the Livestrong Program or donor’s choice and sent to Cochran Mortuary and Crematory, 1411 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214.
