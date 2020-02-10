Patsy R. Nix, 85, of Topeka, formerly of Abilene, passed away Feb. 6, 2020 at the Presbyterian Manor in Topeka.
Patsy was born Jan. 14, 1935 in Shamrock, Texas, the daughter of RosaLee (Pruett) Bledsoe. She attended schools in Enid, Oklahoma, graduating from Memorial High Catholic School.
On April 4, 1959 Patsy married the love of her life, Cecil Nix, in Medford, Oklahoma. They began their married life in Oklahoma, moving to Abilene in the summer of 1976. Patsy worked as a medical transcriptionist for over 63 years, spending 32 years at Abilene Family Physicians.
She is survived by her daughters Tami Rodda of Topeka, Kansas, Teresa Nix of Abilene, son Doug Nix of Florida, sisters Carolyn and her husband Richard Conrady and Joy Harrison both of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, brothers Butch Bledsoe of Enid, Oklahoma, and Bob Bledsoe and his wife Lucia of Jenks, Oklahoma, grandchildren Aaron and his wife Kristen Rodda, Joey Rodda, Kristen Rodda, Ethan and his wife Emily Heller and Lucas Heller, great-grandchildren Hudson and Bennett Rodda and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Cecil Nix, mother RosaLee Bledsoe, sister Charlotte Schultz and niece Sharon Mahan.
Visitation for Patsy will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Abilene with Father Don Zimmerman as Celebrant.
A parish rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church. Her final resting place will be in the Abilene Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Patsy R. Nix Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
