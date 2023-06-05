Patricia Wood

Patricia Ann Wood, 87 of rural Solomon passed away June 2 in her home. A graveside service is scheduled at Prairie Mound Cemetery at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7. All family and friends are invited to attend.
Patricia was born to Clara and Arthur Richardson in St. Louis, Missouri and was stricken with Polio during the epidemic. Pat was wheelchair bound when the family moved to Solomon, Kansas in 1946. She eventually made a full recovery and graduated from Solomon High School in 1954. She worked as a cashier at J.C. Penny's in Abilene. Patricia married her high school sweetheart, Harvey Wood Jr. in the fall of 1954. Harvey and Pat lived and worked on the family farm raising five children. Their family grew to include 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Pat had a strong Christian faith that she shared with her family and others. Church and her church family was an important part of her life. If she wasn’t at church on Sunday, something was majorly wrong. She was a part of the children’s Sunday school, Bible schools, youth groups, Solomon Presbyterian Women, choir, adult Sharing groups and The Gideon’s International Auxiliary group. For many years she hosted a Tuesday morning Bible Study group.
Pat was a proud and active member of the Solomon community. She served as a Girl Scout leader, supported 4-H, was a member of the Eastern Star, and a member of Grove Hill Social Club.
She is survived by her husband, Harvey Wood of the home; and children, Rose Carlson (Randy) of Solomon; Ron Wood (Audrey) of Solomon; Janet Butler (Joe) of Valentine, Nebraska; Martha Wood of Sunnyvale, California; and David Wood (Natalie) of Solomon; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Clara Richardson; brother, William Arthur (Billy); sisters, Mae Pyles, June McGee, and Carol Fanshier.
The family is blessed with family and friends who helped and shared with us throughout the years.
A graveside service will be held on June 7 at the Prairie Mound Cemetery at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 51, Abilene, KS 67410 or to Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County, 1111 Brady, Abilene, KS 67410.
Arrangements are with Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Salina.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.