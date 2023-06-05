Patricia Wood

Patricia Ann Wood, 87 of rural Solomon passed away June 2 in her home. A graveside service is scheduled at Prairie Mound Cemetery at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7. All family and friends are invited to attend.

Patricia was born to Clara and Arthur Richardson in St. Louis, Missouri and was stricken with Polio during the epidemic. Pat was wheelchair bound when the family moved to Solomon, Kansas in 1946. She eventually made a full recovery and graduated from Solomon High School in 1954. She worked as a cashier at J.C. Penny's in Abilene. Patricia married her high school sweetheart, Harvey Wood Jr. in the fall of 1954. Harvey and Pat lived and worked on the family farm raising five children. Their family grew to include 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

 

